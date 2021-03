Article by W. Clay Crook-

Investigator Tonya Marshall, of the Lexington Police Department, made the arrest on March 1, 2021 of Kelsie Renee Robinson, age 22 of Lexington, on one count of statutory rape.

According to the court documents, on or about February 24, 2021, “the defendant did admit to a romantic relationship.” The alleged sexual contact was…

For complete coverage, see the March 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

