Pearson Selected as VFW District 8 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Article Submitted-

Officer Trayce Pearson is a Lexington Police Officer and is presently assigned as the School Resource Officer for Caywood Elementary. Chris Dangler is pictured presenting Officer Pearson with a plaque and informed her that she had been selected as the VFW District #8 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Officer Pearson was then informed that she also had been selected as the State of Tennessee VFW Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Officer Pearson will be going to Nashville in June, of this year, to be recognized as…

For complete coverage, see the March 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!