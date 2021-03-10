Pearson Selected as VFW District 8 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Trayce Pearson, an officer with the Lexington Police Department and Caywood Elementary School Resource Officer, was selected as the VFW District #8 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Officer Trayce Pearson is a Lexington Police Officer and is presently assigned as the School Resource Officer for Caywood Elementary. Chris Dangler is pictured presenting Officer Pearson with a plaque and informed her that she had been selected as the VFW District #8 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Officer Pearson was then informed that she also had been selected as the State of Tennessee VFW Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Officer Pearson will be going to Nashville in June, of this year, to be recognized as…

