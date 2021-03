Article by W. Clay Crook-

The BAJA Tanning Company, located at 455 West Church Street, celebrated Customer Appreciation Day from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021. They offered membership specials, along with free food and drinks, and a drawing every hour.

For this and other interesting articles, see the March 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

