Lexington Fire Department Saves Structure on Cook Street

A structure fire was quickly extinguished by the Lexington Fire Department on Cook Street during the evening hours of February 16, 2021.
Photo by: Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Fire Department Chief Doug Acred said that a quick response from the department resulted in the saving of a structure in the 500 block of Cook Street on Tuesday evening, February 16, 2021.  A heater was being used to thaw frozen pipes and caught the structure on fire. The department responded to the blaze around 6:30 p.m. and brought the fire under control. Chief Acred said residents should only use heating devices as intended and follow the…

For the complete story, see the February 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

