Sardis Board Meets

With the Mayor and full Sardis Board in attendance, Mayor Creasy called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening, February 1, 2021. A moment of silence was observed for all those whose lives have been affected by the COVID-19 virus, especially for those who succumbed to the disease and those who have fought or are currently fighting this virus. This was then followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

There being no meeting in January, the minutes from the December meeting and the financial reports from December and January were read and approved unanimously by all those present.

The generator for the water department has been installed and tested and is now ready should a power outage occur.

The old gym has been cleaned and is now open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday for those who would rather walk inside when it is too cold out on the track. Access to the restrooms behind the old gym are set to be repaired and open by spring.

There was a discussion regarding the rising costs of trash disposal, including the increased tonnage due to an increase in new residences on the pickup route. Costs of operation are approaching the time when it will be cost prohibitive for the city to offer trash removal services. The truck the city currently owns is…

