Tony Cupples, 69

Thomas Gooch, 81

Jerry Graves, 82

Clyde Hart, 76

Ed Ross, 81

Robert Teague, 73

Susan Higgins, 69

Elmer Woods, 82

Harold Wilkins, 92

A’ndrea Williams, 42

For complete obituaries, see the February 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

