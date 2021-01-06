TDH Updates COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and to Begin Age-based Vaccination

Release-

The Henderson County Health Department will be moving its testing and vaccine administration to the Henderson County Multiplex at 340 Natchez Trace Drive. “We will have a self-testing option available on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays,” said Director Emily Rushing. “Our nurses will provide testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. At this time, eligible individuals should call the Health Department for an appointment to receive a vaccine.

In a release from the Tennessee Department of Health has updated the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and its phased approach to administering COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans.

“COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. The plan also prioritizes critical infrastructure workers who have direct public exposure or work in environments posing a higher risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Updates to the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are focused on reducing risks:

• Risk to our health care infrastructure – keeping frontline health care workers at the bedside, while reducing demand on hospital capacity

• Risk to individual health outcomes – protecting the most vulnerable Tennesseans first

• Risk to our society and economy – preserving the workforce in our highest risk areas

Tennessee has updated the state’s plan based on new recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and discussions with Tennessee’s Unified Command Group and a stakeholder group of…

For complete coverage, see the January 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

