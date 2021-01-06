New Laws in Tennessee for January 2021

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Most of Tennessee’s legislation from 2020 has already gone into effect, but there are a couple of items that are effective for January 1, 2021. The first item is Senate Bill 2202 / House Bill 2269 on the purchase of tobacco products. This was enacted as Public Chapter 732 and raises the minimum age from 18 to 21 years old for the purchase of tobacco products to reflect the change in federal law. It also requires anyone who sells tobacco, smoking hemp, or vapor products at retail to post signage. It also includes an amendment which adds language to the original bill which requires any person under 21 years of age, who directly or indirectly purchases smoking paraphernalia, or attempts to purchase smoking paraphernalia, using fake identification be subject to the jurisdiction of the appropriate general sessions court rather than to juvenile proceedings.

Public Chapter 575 is a new law which ensures 911 operators are trained for CPR. It was promulgated on March 19, 2020, but for all other purposes it is effective January 1, 2021. The new law ensures 911 operators are trained for CPR – Legislation passed the General Assembly this year to ensure 911 operators across the state are prepared to provide CPR instructions to a caller in an emergency situation. Previously, not all counties allowed 911 operators to run callers through CPR instructions. The new law ensures all 911 operators in the state will provide telecommunicator cardiopulmonary resuscitation (T-CPR), as well as receive proper training to administer it. The legislation also includes liability protection for those providing this service.

SB 2464 / HB 2308, commonly known as the Holly Bobo Act, was passed in March 2020, and now goes into effect, increasing the age limit from 18 to 21 for endangered missing child alerts. This was introduced by 72nd State Representative Kirk Haston.

SB 2207 / HB 1593 becomes effective January 1, 2021 to set up a regulatory process for peer-to-peer car sharing, an industry which is gaining popularity. Private car owners can use an online application, such as Airbnb, to rent out…

