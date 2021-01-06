LHS Lady Tigers Win Back to Back Games

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Saturday night, January 2, 2021, the Lady Tigers were looking to start off the second half of their season in the same fashion as the first half came to a close. Lexington would hit the road to take on the Lady Lions of Camden High School. In a game that saw a very good performance by the LHS Lady Tigers, Lexington would go on to secure their second consecutive victory, 55-50.

In one of the top performances of the year, Jadyn Yarbo led the Lady Tigers in scoring on the night with 20 points. Sarah Simmons backed her up with 19 points of her own and Diamond Holland scored 6 points for the Lady Tigers. Kylie Waldrup would score 5 points in the contest for Lexington, as well. Both Makayla Herndon and Candace Butler would score two points each in the game. Rounding out the scoring for Lexington was Emmy Corbitt. Corbitt would score one point for the Lady Tigers.

Lexington is looking to keep the momentum going into the new year. The Lady Tigers were back in action last night as they made the travel to Madison County to take on…

