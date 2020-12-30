Land Sold for Formerly Proposed Mega Barn Site

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The land that was formerly planned for a 24 mega-chicken barn site along Beech Grove Road now has been purchased locally by Rick Taylor. “Through negotiations headed by James Lavel,” Taylor said, “with the assistance of Nick Mock, I was able to purchase all three tracts. Not only is that land no longer a site for chicken barns, but the previous owners have also contractually agreed not to build anywhere in Henderson County.”

“While my family and my ties to this area were the driving reasons behind my decision to purchase the land, I am grateful to be able to help the whole community with this purchase.”

“Plans for what to do with the land are still coming together. Some will be sold to other members of our community. I hope to be able to…

