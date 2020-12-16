Lexington Improves Record with Win Over Shelbyville Central

Article by Blake Franklin-

In a reunion of sorts, the Lexington High School Basketball program welcomed a familiar face to their home court on Saturday, December 12, 2020. The Tigers hosted Shelbyville Central High School, which is led by former LHS head coach Andrew Hicks. The game would be decided by less than 5 points when the buzzer sounded. Lexington was the team that walked off the court with a win. The Tigers defeated Shelbyville Central 56-53.

Leading the Tigers in scoring in the game was Michael Leslie. Leslie scored 14 points for Lexington High School. The next two players behind him scored 11 points for Lexington. Both Wyatt Davis and Tristin Roberts were the LHS players scoring 11 points. Rodarius Transor would score 10 points in the game and…

For the complete story, see the December 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

