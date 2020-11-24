Obituaries For November 25, 2020 Edition By Editor | November 24, 2020 | 0 Jerry Bingham, 73 Raymond Hatch, 79 Patsy Renfroe, 61 Robert Teaman, 91 Gary Wright, 61 For complete obituaries, see the November 25th edition of The Lexington Progress. Subscribe Today! Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Obituaries For November 18, 2020 Edition November 17, 2020 | No Comments » Obituaries For November 11, 2020 Edition November 10, 2020 | No Comments » Obituaries For November 4, 2020 Edition November 3, 2020 | No Comments » Obituaries For October 28, 2020 Edition October 27, 2020 | No Comments » Obituaries For October 21, 2020 Edition October 20, 2020 | No Comments »