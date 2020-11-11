LMS Football Holds Award Banquet

Article by Blake Franklin-

Lexington Middle School Football held their 2020 Minutemen Football Banquet on Monday night, November 9, 2020. The team gathered to celebrate a great season. LMS finished their 2020 season with a record of 5-4. The following Minutemen players received awards for their contribution to the team this past year. John Bedwell received the Minutemen Award, Amarion Arnold was awarded Most Valuable Player, and Tylan Scott collected the Offensive Player of the Year Award. Joshua Grosstick received the Toughest of the Tough Award, followed by Thaddaeus Ware receiving the Trench Warrior Award, and…

For complete coverage, see the November 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!