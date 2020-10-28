Early Voting Still Turning Out Record Numbers

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“We had 309 voters in three hours on Saturday,” said Administrator of Elections Robin Powers. Daily numbers continue to push the bar for record high numbers. As of press time there had been 6,794 votes cast out of the 16,588 registered voters. “That’s 44%,” Powers said, “and I feel like we will see 50% by the time early voting ends.” The Election Commission will be open on Wednesday, October 28th, until 4:00 p.m. and early voting will end on Thursday, October…

