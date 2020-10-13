Delay in Care Leads to Charges of Child Abuse for Couple

Article by W. Clay Crook-

An investigation by Lexington Police Department from a medical care referral led to charges of child abuse and neglect (child under 8) for a Lexington couple.

Andrew Phillip Saylor, age 21, and Hannah Grace Maness, were arrested on October 7, 2020. According to the court documents, the two year old child had an infectious outbreak on her skin. It is alleged that the outbreak was a staph infection that was believed to be caused from the child having scabies. The charges arose due to…

For complete coverage, see the October 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

