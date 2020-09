Sue Blankenship, 83

Larry Davis, 75

Darryl Gurley, 77

Delynn Keen, 62

Charles Keller, 83

Ricky “Pop” Kennedy, 73

Ruby Louise Payne, 81

Larry Renfroe, 73

Kenneth Stateler, 62

Helen Waddle, 92

For complete obituaries, see the September 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

