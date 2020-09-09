Sardis Holds Swearing In

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Sardis met for their swearing in ceremony and a brief agenda on Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020. Sworn in were aldermen Teresa R. Beecham, Richard Holland, Kenneth R. Scott, Larry Smith and Gail Wade. J. W. Creasy was sworn in as mayor. Mr. Holland was selected by the board to serve again as vice mayor. The board discussed the missing parallel parking lines down town after the highway was repaved and repainted. They will contact TDOT concerning the…

