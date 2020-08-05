Wi-Fi for Scotts Hill Announced

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Monday evening, August 3, 2020, special guests announced the availability of Wi-Fi at the Scotts Hill City Park location. The announcement took place before the Scotts Hill board meeting with Brian Lane, Principal at Scotts Hill Elementary; Beverly Ivy, Principal at Scotts Hill High School; Steve Wilkinson, Director of Henderson County Schools; and members of the Henderson County School Board Jeff Camper and Daniel Lewis.

Mayor Kenny Parrish said that Mr. Lane had reached out to him some time ago with the idea of Wi-Fi availability. Parrish researched the options available and found Paul Vaughn with Tennessee Wireless. “These are the projects I enjoy the most because…

For complete coverage, see the August 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

