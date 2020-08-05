Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the City of Lexington met through an electronic meeting through Webex on Tuesday evening, July 28, 2020

The mayor talked about how the rise in COVID-19 numbers has delayed some of the city services due to some employee quarantines, and asked the public to be patient. He also said that Henderson County has agreed to help with some of the Head Start building lot expenses and thanked them for their cooperation.

Some of the unemployment numbers for Henderson County concerned the mayor as well, as he knows of several industries that are ready to hire but are having difficulty finding employees.

Two items were tabled from the consent agenda: the resolution to annex Jimmy Connell and City of Lexington Properties and the resolution for the…

For complete coverage, see the August 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

