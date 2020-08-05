Dalton French Receives Letter of Appreciation

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray presented Dalton French with a letter of appreciation on Dalton’s recent appointment as National Beta Club President. This is the first time that office has been held by anyone from Lexington in the 90 year history of the club. Dalton, who is a senior at Lexington High School, is the son of Malissa Woods and James French and…

For complete coverage, see the August 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

