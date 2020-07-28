Change In Covid-19 Testing Time And Location at Henderson County Health Department

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing for the community by appointment. Anyone who wishes to be tested for COVID-19 should call the health department at 731-968-8148 to make an appointment.

“Anyone with concerns about their health or the health of a family member is invited to call us to set a time to receive testing for COVID-19,” said County Health Director Emily Rushing. “We’re providing this testing at no cost to participants.”

Beginning Wednesday, July 29th, COVID-19 testing will be offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the former First Pentecostal Church building at 175 Natchez Trace Drive in Lexington. Please call the clinic to make an appointment for testing. Health department nurses will collect nasal swabs to send to the lab for your COVID-19 test. You do no…

For the complete story, see the July 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!