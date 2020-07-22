COVID-19 Positive Resident Reported at AHC-Lexington

Article by W. Clay Crook-

According to the July 17, 2020 report from the Tennessee Department of Health site on COVID-19 activity in long term care facilities, there was one resident out of the resident population of AHC Lexington that was positive for COVID-19 and four staff members. This report is released on Fridays and covers the last two incubation periods (or 28 days). The Lexington Progress reached out to AHC Lexington Administrator Allan Maness, who was able to provide a statement on the measures that the facility has taken to ensure safety for the residents and staff. “As an organization caring for those most at risk from COVID-19, we take our responsibility to protect the individuals in our care very seriously. While the rate of COVID-19 cases is rapidly increasing across Tennessee, we continue to follow stringent protocols for screening, testing, isolation and infection control to identify and mitigate spread of the virus.”

“We have had four residents recently test positive for COVID-19, all of whom have since been transferred to dedicated COVID-19 units at other facilities. The residents were isolated and cared for in accordance with…

