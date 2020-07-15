Rotary Assists with Summer Food Program

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Members of the Lexington Rotary Club assisted with the Summer Food Program at Lexington High School and at Pin Oak Elementary this week, with Deborah Snow helping at LHS on Monday, July 13, 2020. Last year there were select neighborhoods, but this year, with the COVID-19 concerns, it is a mobile (drive thru) passing out of meals at some of the schools rather than neighborhood gatherings.

The meals are available at Pin Oak Elementary daily from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and then Lexington High School from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is…

