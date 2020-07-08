Bikers Run For the Wall Lay Wreaths at Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads

Many Bikers made a trip to the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads, during a cross-country motorcycle run on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Seventy-five to one hundred bikers visited to lay a wreath at the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads around noon on Friday, July 3, 2020. The event was part of the annual nationwide Run for the Wall, which is an annual cross-country motorcycle run. Each May bikers gather to ride from California to…

For complete coverage, see the July 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

