Bikers Run For the Wall Lay Wreaths at Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads
Article by W. Clay Crook-
Seventy-five to one hundred bikers visited to lay a wreath at the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads around noon on Friday, July 3, 2020. The event was part of the annual nationwide Run for the Wall, which is an annual cross-country motorcycle run. Each May bikers gather to ride from California to…
For complete coverage, see the July 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.
