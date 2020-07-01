County Commission Holds Special Called Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met at 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening, June 29, 2020 in a special called session at the Lexington High School cafeteria. The commission met to discuss and approve some year-end transfers in order to close out the fiscal year and approval of notaries. The budget committee met briefly before the commissioner’s session to review the transfers with Henderson County Finance Director Lee Wilkinson. Wilkinson said that the largest of the transfers, for $200,000.00 was from revenue received from the USDA to pay for the student meals during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Notaries approved at the meeting were: Joyce L. Ackerman, Jennifer Littlefield, Sheila L. Rowsey, Kaitlin Sheffield and Laura White. During the budget meeting, Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke gave an update on the jail. There are currently 187 inmates out of the capacity of 216. Sixty-four of those are state inmates and 75 are pre-trial inmates. Sheriff Duke feels like the conditions for overcrowding may hit as early as December, as there is still limited court action. “We are still using misdemeanor citations in lieu of arrests,” he said, to help hold down the numbers, but “the situation with the state inmates is…

For the complete story, see the July 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

