Lexington Fire Dept and EMS Join Efforts

The Lexington Fire Department and Henderson County EMS have signed a memorandum of understanding which will allow the fire department to be a part of the emergency first responder program within the City of Lexington. Pictured are: (L-R) Lexington Fire Department members Brandon Wilson, Captain Carl Pratt, Mitchell Wood, Wesley Vaughn, Jon Maness and Chief Doug Acred. For Henderson County EMS, pictured are: (L-R) Director Mike Smith, Gary Ross, Jimmy Maness, Shane Beecham, Chase Montgomery and Stephanie Stanford.
Photo by: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Fire Department and Henderson County EMS have a target date of July 1, 2020 to combine their efforts in order to better serve the residents of the city of Lexington. On June 4, 2020 the Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed and approved a memorandum of understanding between Henderson County EMS and the Lexington Fire Department, which would allow the fire department to be a part of the emergency medical responder program. Lexington Fire Department Chief Doug Acred said that this has been discussed for quite a while, but that with a new owner with the hospital it was a great time to…

