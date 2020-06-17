Lexington Fire Dept and EMS Join Efforts

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Fire Department and Henderson County EMS have a target date of July 1, 2020 to combine their efforts in order to better serve the residents of the city of Lexington. On June 4, 2020 the Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed and approved a memorandum of understanding between Henderson County EMS and the Lexington Fire Department, which would allow the fire department to be a part of the emergency medical responder program. Lexington Fire Department Chief Doug Acred said that this has been discussed for quite a while, but that with a new owner with the hospital it was a great time to…

For complete coverage, see the June 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!