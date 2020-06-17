County Commission Meets, Approves Budget

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in regular session on Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020 at the Lexington High School cafeteria, observing the required COVID-19 restrictions. The resolution on the property tax rate was passed to remain unchanged at $2.1806 per $100.00 of assessed property with $0.19 cents per $100.00 of assessed property.

There were no year end transfers and the resolutions to pass the general budget and non-profit allocations for FY2020-2021 were approved. As mentioned in last month’s meeting, the budget is fiscally conservative. There were no cost of living (COLA) raises for county employees, but there will be opportunities later in the year to reassess after actual revenue figures are received, such as the state share from sales taxes.

The appropriations for non-profit organizations included $15,000.00 for the Rescue Squad, $2,808.00 for SWHRA, $3,000.00 for RSVP, $44,000.00 for the Everett Horn Library, $10,750.00 to the Chamber of Commerce for tourism, and $10,750.00 to the Chamber of Commerce for industrial recruitment. There was some discussion about what benefit to the county is received from the Chamber of Commerce. Other allocations can be addressed throughout the year as…

For complete coverage, see the June 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

