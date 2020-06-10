Johnson Indicted on Two Counts of First Degree Felony Murder and 23 Additional Charges from May 2019 Wreck.

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Christopher Lamont Johnson was indicted on two counts of first degree felony murder, one via aggravated child abuse and the other via aggravated child neglect, during the June 2, 2020 term of the Henderson County Grand Jury. The charges stem from a high speed wreck along Interstate 40 on May 2019, where a juvenile female, age seven, was killed and a juvenile male, age ten, was injured.

Other charges included aggravated child abuse (victim under 8), aggravated child neglect (victim under 8), two counts of aggravated child endangerment (victim under 8), aggravated child abuse (victim over 8), aggravated child neglect (victim over 8), vehicular homicide as result of conduct creating substantial risk of death, vehicular homicide as result of driver’s intoxication, vehicular assault, reckless aggravated assault, felony evading arrest with risk of injury, reckless endangerment with deadly weapon, possession of stolen property over $10,000, driving under the influence, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked license, driving on revoked license- 5th offense, stop sign, child restraint system, speeding, seatbelt and juvenile seatbelt. Johnson, who was age 33 at the time of the incident, received…

For the complete story, see the June 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

