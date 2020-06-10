Andrew Pratt Charged with Rape of a Child

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Andrew Lee Pratt, age 29, was arrested on June 3, 2020 on one count of rape of a child and was held on a $100,000.00 bond. According to the allegations in the court documents, “on or about June 30, 2019, the defendant did commit the unlawful offense of rape of a child,” who was under age of ten at the time of the incident. The incident occurred while they…

For the complete story, see the June 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

