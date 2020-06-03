Heritage Breakfast Starts Back at NTSP

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Natchez Trace State Park held their Heritage Breakfast at Pin Oak Lodge on Thursday morning, May 28, 2020, with social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines in place. The breakfasts give people whose ancestors once lived on the park, or those who are interested in the park, to meet together and enjoy presentations on park related history. Jeffrey Johnson, with NTSP, gave a presentation on the history, culture and lifestyle of the Natchez Indians. “The pronunciation usually follows the French as Natchez” Johnson said, “but the actual…

For complete coverage, see the June 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!