Board Of Equalization Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Board of Equalization began meeting this week on Monday, June 1, 2020. The board is meeting from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily through Friday, June 5th, to hear complaints or appeals on local property assessments. The members of the Board of Equalization are Rodney Campbell, Cassie Pearson, Elaine Blankenship, David Fesmire and Eddie Coleman. Appointments to…

For complete coverage, see the June 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

