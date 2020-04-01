Tennessee’s 2020 Turkey Season Will be Open for Business

Article Submitted-

The 2020 spring turkey hunting season is set to be open for business in Tennessee beginning Saturday, April 4. Turkey hunting is an excellent way to keep social distance, enjoy the outdoors, and take part in a popular activity which has seen tremendous growth in recent years.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected many aspects of normal life. Fortunately for the thousands of Tennesseans who head to the woods each spring in pursuit of the wily gamebird, the season will go on as scheduled through May 17. Conditions have forced a change in that turkey check stations at wildlife management areas will not be operational this year.

“We are in extraordinary times that none of us have ever seen before,” said Ed Carter, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s executive director. “At TWRA, we have taken precautions while still providing essential services to the public and our resources. We are pleased that our spring turkey season will go on as scheduled as it adheres to guidelines of…

