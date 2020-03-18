Joint Economic Development Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Joint Economic Development Board met at the Lexington City Hall on Wednesday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. Present were Mayor Kenneth Kizer and City Manager Steve McDaniel for the City of Parkers Crossroads, Director Kim Douglass for the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, Vice Mayor Richard Holland of Sardis, Joe T. Wood ACT Workforce Ready Coordinator, Greenbelt member Steve Wilkinson, CMFO Tara Anglin for Scotts Hill and Bobby Dyer with the Lexington Industrial Development Board.

Mayor Griggs spoke a bit about the Henderson County Alliance, and if it needed to be kept, since the duties and composition overlap the Joint Economic Development Board. Kim Douglass said that there was a book with bylaws at the Chamber and that will be used to for review. The budget for the Alliance also runs out this fiscal year, but as the Joint Economic Development Board is allowed to have a budget, then that facet would be covered as well if needed.

Mayor Bray said that the wheel tax proposal was tabled and would be reviewed next month and that the US District Attorney had visited Henderson County for a regional workshop. The county has also become a 2nd Amendment sanctuary county, and that the property at Parkers Crossroads has been sold. Mayor Bray also said that the agreement for the airport is coming up in July 2022, and that an agreement needs to be reached before that time with…

