Severe Weather Awareness Week- February 23 – 29, 2020

This week, across our state we have set aside time to educate our citizens and to bring awareness to different topics related to severe weather. Tennessee experiences all modes of weather throughout the year, sometimes we experience them all in a single day! Because of this, we in the emergency management community have recognized the need for educating on a large selection of topics that we hope will help you to better prepare yourselves and your family when faced with these issues.

On Wednesday, February 26th at 9:30 a.m., there will be a statewide tornado drill along with a test of the NOAA Weather Radio. Everyone from schools, businesses, churches, healthcare facilities, and even private citizens are encouraged to participate in this and freshen up on the skills it takes to protect yourself during a tornado. Henderson County EMA Director Drew Cook added, “I want to encourage everyone to participate in…

