Phone Scam Alert Issued from Henderson County Sheriff’s Department

Release-

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department has had several phone calls from Henderson County residents stating they are getting calls from the Lexington Electric System threatening to cut off their utilities. Lexington Electric System has confirmed they do not call you regarding your bill. The phone number that shows on your caller ID is (731) 968-8952. Unfortunately, this number has most likely been spoofed. The person calling has routed the…

For the complete story, see the February 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!