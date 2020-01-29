Initial Site Plan for Farmer’s Market Approved by Planning Commission

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Municipal – Regional Planning Commission met in regular session on Monday evening, January 27, 2020. Officer appointments were made for the new year. Although Ms. Bonnie Mathis was not present, she had indicated to Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs that although she would enjoy remaining on the commission, she wanted to pass on the chair position this year. Griggs and the commissioners each commented on how well she has chaired in years past. John Allen Anderson was elected as chairman, with Jeff Reeves as vice-chairman and Mark Ward serving again as secretary.

The plans for a Farmer’s Market on First Street were submitted with building plans in two phases. The first, said Mayor Griggs, was the pole barn like structure to be used by the vendors. Later, if enough funds can be raised, “and I am still contacting various individuals and agencies for additional funds,” Griggs said, then…

