Lady Tigers Ready For 2020 Season

Article by Kortney Mallard-

During the last weekend in December, the Lady Tigers participated in the HUB Classic at Oman Arena. Lexington was defeated by Madison Academic Magnet, 56-48, on December 27th and defeated by Liberty, 37-29, on December 28th. On December 30th, the Lady Tigers played North Side in their last game of the HUB Classic and defeated the Lady Indians, 56-51. In that game, Makayla Herndon was the leading scorer with 12 points and Sarah Simmons totaled 11 points. Jadyn Yarbro scored 10 points, Diamond Holland had 6 points and Zoey Haynes had 2 points. Makayla Herndon was the only Lady Tiger with a three-pointer. The Lady Tigers scored…

