New Solid Waste Transfer Station Open, Landfill Closed

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The new solid waste transfer station for the city of Lexington is now open and ready for operation. The new facility is located at 240 North Industrial Drive, just east of Highway 22 North.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., but the gates will close fifteen minutes prior to inbound traffic. The facility will also be open the first Saturday of each month from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. “Studies showed that we didn’t have a lot of Saturday traffic at the old landfill,” said Public Works Director Robbie McCready, “but this will still give people an opportunity for Saturday use.”

The landfill is now closed for public use and it will take about five years to fully close it to meet state requirements. McCready said that about 18 inches of clay and another 8 inches of topsoil will have to blanket or cap the landfill site. Although the landfill is about 9 acres in size, the area to cap is about 4 ½ acres, but that is still…

