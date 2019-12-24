Joint Economic Community Development Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Joint Economic and Community Development board for Lexington, Parkers Crossroads, Sardis, Scotts Hill and Henderson County met at the Lexington City Hall on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Representing the areas were Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, Parkers Crossroads Mayor Kenneth Kizer, Sardis Vice-Mayor Richard Holland and Scotts Hill Mayor Kenny Parrish along with Scotts Hill City Recorder Jennifer Martin.

The minutes were approved from the last meeting, and Emergency Management Director Drew Cook gave an update on FEMA regarding the recent storm damage. The Federal declaration was made on December 6th and he has met with TEMA for the initial applicants briefing on project eligibility and the application process.

There is an electronic grants portal that will help streamline the process for all the applicants. He also said that SBA loan eligibility has been approved for several of the areas. June the 6th will be the tentative deadline for documentation in the process. Mayors Griggs, Bray and Parrish extended their thanks to…

