Update on Lexington Bypass

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has listed the first phase of the Lexington Bypass, from Highway 412 West to Highway 22 South on its December 13, 2019, bid letting. The bid letting is notice to contractors of state highway construction bids, in this case to be received December 13, 2019.

It is listed as Proposal CNT359 for the “The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on U.S. 412 (S.R. 459) from U.S. 412 (S.R. 20) west of Lexington to near S.R. 22 south of Lexington.”

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs called the state and confirmed the letting. “However, they cautioned…

For complete coverage, see the December 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!