Suspect Charged in Scotts Hill High School Graffiti Case

An arrest has been made in connection to the recent graffiti incident at Scotts Hill High School. Colton Hayes was arrested on November 26, 2019 on charges of Retaliation for Past Action, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. 
Colton Riley Hayes, age 18 of Henderson County, was arrested on November 26, 2019, in connection with the recent threatening graffiti incident at Scotts Hill High School. Hayes was charge with retaliation for past action, vandalism and disorderly conduct. According to the affidavits the defendant “did write on the restroom wall located in the 100 hallway of Scotts Hill High School. The writing read as…

