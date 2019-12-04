Suspect Charged in Scotts Hill High School Graffiti Case

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Colton Riley Hayes, age 18 of Henderson County, was arrested on November 26, 2019, in connection with the recent threatening graffiti incident at Scotts Hill High School. Hayes was charge with retaliation for past action, vandalism and disorderly conduct. According to the affidavits the defendant “did write on the restroom wall located in the 100 hallway of Scotts Hill High School. The writing read as…

For complete coverage, see the December 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

