Student Withdraws in Graffiti Incident at SHHS

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Students, parents and the community have been dismayed over threatening graffiti on the wall of Scotts Hill High School. A release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, November 25th, gave the following information: “On Friday, November 22, 2019, at approximately 12:10 hours, School Resource Officer Tim McClerking was notified by Scotts Hill High School Principal Beverly Ivy of threatening graffiti on a men’s restroom wall inside the school.”

“An investigation revealed one student had been heard making threats on the previous date, November 21, 2019. This student was questioned by Scotts Hill High School staff and admitted to making threats of violence, but claimed it was only a joke.”

“The student has been suspended pending an appearance before a disciplinary board on…

