Lady Tigers Pick Up Win During Jamboree

Article by Kortney Mallard-

November has brought in a brand-new season – basketball. The Lexington Lady Tigers have completed their first scrimmage of the preseason with Gibson County. Last Saturday, Lexington participated in the jamboree at Peabody High School. Lexington played Clarksburg in the annual jamboree and the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Rockets, 22-12. Jamboree play consists of just one half of basketball. In this half, the two Lady Tiger seniors, Kyla Taylor and Hayley Scott, led in scoring with 8 points each. Diamond Holland and Candace Butler each scored two points each and MaKayla Herndin and Markissa Boykins each scored a point a piece.

Lexington opened the season last night on the road in a Hall of Fame game at McKenzie. The season will continue on Saturday when…

For complete coverage, see the November 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

