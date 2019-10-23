Taylor Signs with Bethel University

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Friday afternoon, October 18th, surrounded by family, friends and teammates, Kyla Taylor put ink to paper in officially signing with Bethel University. With a few weeks away before the start of her senior season, Kyla now having signed her basketball scholarship to continue playing at the collegiate level, she can focus on finishing strong with her Lady Tigers basketball teammates.

Through three seasons with the Lady Tigers, Kyla has accomplished a stellar high school career. During her freshman year, she scored a remarkable 354 points. Kyla has been a force to be reckoned with on the hardwood for many years and her career stats show…

For complete coverage, see the October 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

