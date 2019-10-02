Kelli Ross Grice Speaks about Identify Theft at Chamber Business Breakfast

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“Years ago,” said Kelli Ross Grice, Manager and Assistant Vice President of Regions Bank in Lexington, “You thought of theft as being robbed at gun point or embezzlement, but with technological advancements there are more ways to be a thief, and it’s almost unimaginable of the lengths that they will go to make it happen.” Grice was the special guest speaker at the monthly Chamber Business Breakfast held at Jitters on Friday, September 27th, and opened every eye wide as she explained the modern world of…

For the complete story, see the October 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!