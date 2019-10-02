Beech River Airport Fly-In

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Music, drawings, fire trucks, classic cars and, of course, planes, planes, planes and more planes from ultra-lights to trainers to a 1944 Navy Corsair. “The fly in has been held annually at the Beech River Regional Airport since it opened in 2006,” said airport Executive Director Jon Jeter. It is sponsored by American Legion Post #77, with food from Station #4 of the Henderson County Fire Department.

There was free parking and free admission for the event which kicked off at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30th, and lasted until 3:00 p.m. Local artist, Raymond Waddey, spoke to pilot Mark Hubbard, who flew the 1944 FG1 Navy Corsair in from…

For the complete story, see the October 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!