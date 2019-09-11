Parkers Crossroads Becomes National Park Service Affiliated Site

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Friday, September 6th was a signature day in the history of the Parkers Crossroads battlefield, as Superintendent Dale Wilkerson with Shiloh National Military Park and Executive Director E. Patrick McIntyre of the Tennessee Historical commission joined with Parkers Crossroads Mayor Kenneth Kizer to make the battlefield an affiliated site with the National Park Service.

“There are only twenty-five National Park Service affiliated sites in the U.S., one of them being Jamestown, so that should give you some idea of the magnitude of today’s event,” Wilkerson said. The signing was held at the Parkers Crossroads Visitor’s Center, which overlooks the main part of the battle which occurred on December 31st, 1862. “This has been a long time in coming,” said former State Representative Steve McDaniel, who was the…

For complete coverage, see the September 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

