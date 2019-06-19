Collins Arrested on Two Counts of Rape of a Child

Article by W. Clay Crook-

David Collins, age 31, of Wilson Road in Henderson County was arrested June 11, 2019, on two counts of rape of a child. Investigator Jeremiah Adams, with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, started the investigation back in May. According to the court documents, the victim was a six-year-old female and alleged during a forensic interview that Collins violated the child orally, anally and vaginally. Collins will make his appearances before the General Sessions Court of Henderson County.

