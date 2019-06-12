Cops and Bobbers Enjoy Fishing Event at the Criminal Justice Center

Article by W. Clay Crook-

It was overcast on Saturday for the Cops and Bobbers event, keeping it cooler for the young fishermen who were busy casting, reeling, or “cuttin’ bait.” If you haven’t attended the annual event at the Criminal Justice Complex pond, you are missing out on a great time, as children age 15 and younger get to fish for free, with free bait this year from Anderson Sporting Goods.

Investigator Jeremiah Adams said the event was in coordination with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, the Natchez Trace State Park Rangers, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. It was not only a great time to fish but…

For the complete story, see the June 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

