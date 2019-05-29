Drowning Tragedy at Beech Lake on Memorial Day

The body of an 18-year-old male swimmer was recovered at Beech Lake around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 27th. At 6:57 p.m., Monday, May 27th, the Lexington Police Department made the rounds and broadcast that the gates of Beech Lake would be closing and asked that all lake goers leave the premises.

The Lexington Police Department, EMS, Henderson County Rescue Squad and Lexington Fire Department were all deployed between the roadways, and at the beach area of the lake, while a boat from West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery slowly patrolled just outside the swimming area.

Some viewers at the scene said that emergency responders had been called to search for a missing swimmer, while others thought that there was a minor child missing. One source said that the missing swimmer was an eighteen year old Hispanic male from Jackson.

An official release was received from EMA Director Drew Cook after searchers had made a recovery. “At approximately 8:30 p.m., rescue crews located and recovered the body of the missing swimmer at Beech Lake. We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the families affected by this tragedy, as well as give our heartfelt thanks to all the agencies that assisted in this operation.

Identification of the victim is being withheld, pending family notification.

For this and other interesting articles, see the May 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!